US to open Vanuatu embassy to counter China in Pacific

The United States plans to open an embassy in the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, the State Department said on Friday, in Washington's latest move to boost its diplomatic presence in the Pacific to counter China's growing influence.

"Consistent with the US Indo-Pacific strategy, a permanent diplomatic presence in Vanuatu would allow the US Government to deepen relationships with Ni-Vanuatu officials and society," the department said in a statement.

"Establishing US Embassy Port Vila would facilitate areas of potential bilateral cooperation and development assistance, including efforts to tackle the climate crisis," it said.