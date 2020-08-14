All US governors should mandate masks to slow pandemic: Biden

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Thursday called on all US governors to mandate mask wearing to slow the spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than 165,000 people in the United States.

In his second day on the campaign trail with former rival and now running mate Kamala Harris by his side, Biden made the call for a nationwide mandate on masks after a virtual meeting with public health advisers in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

"Every single American should be wearing a mask when they're outside for the next three months," Biden said. "Every governor should mandate mandatory mask wearing."