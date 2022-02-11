Another journalist killed in Mexico, the fifth this year

A journalist was shot dead Thursday in Mexico, an official said, the fifth such killing this year in a country notoriously dangerous for reporters.

Heber Lopez Vazquez, who ran a news website called Noticias Web in the southern state of Oaxaca, was shot in his car, state prosecutor Arturo Calvo told the TV channel Milenio.

Two suspects were arrested as they tried to flee the scene of the crime and their guns were recovered, Calvo said, adding it was not known who ordered the killing.