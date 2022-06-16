Anthony Fauci, Biden's top Covid advisor, tests positive

"Fauci will follow the Covid-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative," it said.

Breakthrough infections have risen significantly since the Omicron variant became dominant late last year. Its latest sublineages BA.4 and BA.5, which appear to have advantages in their ability to evade immune protection, are now on the rise.

As the longtime director of the NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Fauci has led the United States' response to every pandemic since 1984, winning wide praise for his leadership during the early fight against HIV-AIDS.