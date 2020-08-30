Anti-racism protesters rally in Kenosha, Trump plans visit

"The thing I'd like to tell Mr. President is that Black Lives Matter members are not the thugs, not the looters," said Clyde McLemore, founder of a BLM chapter just outside of Kenosha. "He's blaming us, and that's not the way it is."

Blake, 29, survived but was left badly wounded and paralyzed from the waist down. He will likely participate via video from his hospital room in a court hearing next week about criminal charges that predated the shooting, his lawyer told Reuters on Saturday, adding he would plead not guilty.

Anger at Blake's shooting, captured on video that went viral, led to street skirmishes; protesters hurled firecrackers and bricks at police in riot gear who countered with tear gas and rubber bullets. On Tuesday night a white teenager with a semi-automatic rifle shot three demonstrators, killing two of them.