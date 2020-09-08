At least 11 dead in massacres in Colombia

At least 11 people were killed in three separate group killings in Colombia, police said Monday, one of the deadliest days since FARC guerrillas signed a peace accord with the government in 2016.

The massacres -- homicides of three or more people in the same event -- took place in the past three days in the regions of Antioquia in the northwest, Bolivar in the north and Cesar in the northeast of the country.

In a slaying Monday in Antioquia, five people were killed "presumably by an armed group" in the town of Zaragoza, Colonel Ever Gomez, the head of the region's police force, told reporters.

Also Monday, three men died in an attack in the area of Simiti, a town in the region of Bolivar. The victims had not immediately been identified, a police spokesperson told AFP.