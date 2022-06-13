Belongings of missing British reporter and expert found in Brazil: police

Personal items belonging to a missing British journalist and an indigenous expert have been found in the Amazon region where the men disappeared one week ago, Brazilian Federal Police said Sunday.

The latest advancement in the case came just hours after friends and relatives of the pair—freelance journalist Dom Phillips and respected specialist Bruno Pereira—held a vigil on a beach in Rio de Janeiro, with one family member saying she had lost hope that they would emerge from the jungle alive.

“Objects belonging to the two missing persons have been found: a health card, black pants, a black sandal and a pair of boots belonging to Bruno Pereira, and a pair of boots and a backpack belonging to Dom Phillips containing personal clothing,” the Federal Police in Amazonas state said in statement.