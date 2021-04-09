Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence ‘epidemic’

President Joe Biden on Thursday branded US gun violence an “epidemic” and an “international embarrassment” at a White House ceremony to unveil his first attempt at getting the problem under control.

“This is an epidemic, for God’s sake, and it has to stop,” he said, calling shootings “a public health crisis.”

“It’s an international embarrassment,” the Democrat, flanked by Attorney General Merrick Garland and Vice President Kamala Harris, told Congress members and gun control activists in the Rose Garden.

“Enough prayers,” Biden said. “Time for some action.”

Several hours after Biden’s announcement, a gunman opened fire at a Texas cabinetry plant where he was employed, killing one person and sending four others to the hospital in critical condition. No motivation was immediately known.