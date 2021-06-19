Biden declares ‘summer of joy’ as 300m shots done in USA

Biden was aiming to have 70 per cent of Americans at least partially vaccinated against Covid-19 by 4 July. With the pace of vaccinations now dropping sharply off the highs in April, the current number stands at 65 per cent.
Among adults alone, 55 per cent are fully vaccinated. Across America’s 50 states, 26 states and Washington DC have fully vaccinated 50 per cent or more of adults, according to White House data.
Based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, 42.6 per cent of the US population is now fully vaccinated. Covid caseloads, hospitalisations and deaths in the US are down to their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic last year.
Despite the upside of strong vaccination numbers, the CDC is warning that the Delta variant of the coronavirus, first detected in India, is surging and will become the dominant strain in the US.
The CDC is telling Americans that those who get their shots will be “protected against this Delta variant.”
Three characteristics of the latest variant have physicians hitting the alarm bells again. It’s more contagious, deadlier and causing more breakout infections even among those who are partially vaccinated, according to Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
“If you’re fully vaccinated, you’re actually pretty well protected. But even if you’re just partly vaccinated, we’re seeing a lot of breakthrough infections. So, this is possibly the worst variant we have seen, the most challenging variant throughout the entire pandemic,” Jha told NBC.