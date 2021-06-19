Biden declares ‘summer of joy’ as 300m shots done in USA

In the run up to Americas Independence Day weekend, US president Joe Biden struck a sunny note Friday declaring that the US is heading into a “very different summer compared to last year” after 300 million Covid-19 vaccines in arms in the 150 days since he took office.

“We’re heading into a very different summer compared to last year,” Biden said. “A bright summer. Prayerfully, a summer of joy.”

The White House announced plans to host more than a 1,000 guests - mainly frontline workers and their families - on the South Lawn for a cookout on 4 July. This is tipped to be one of the biggest in-person events of Biden’s presidency so far.