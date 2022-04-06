Biden denounces 'major war crimes' in Ukraine

"There's nothing less happening than major war crimes," he said.
"Responsible nations have to come together to hold these perpetrators accountable," he said.
Biden made the remarks as global outrage has surged after photos of numerous bodies lying in the streets of Bucha and dumped into mass graves circulated around the world.
US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department was assisting international efforts to "identify and hold accountable those responsible for atrocities in Ukraine."
He said the Justice Department's chief war crimes prosecutor was meeting with his French counterpart, and that criminal division prosecutors have met with Europol.
"We're in the collection-of-evidence stage and that's what we're doing," Garland said. "We're helping our European partners and our Ukrainian partners."