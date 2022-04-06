Biden denounces 'major war crimes' in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday denounced the widespread killing of Ukrainian civilians in the town of Bucha allegedly by Russian troops as "war crimes."

"I'm sure you've seen the pictures from Bucha, just outside of Kyiv: bodies left in the streets as Russian troops withdrew, some shot in the back of the head with their hands tied behind their backs," Biden said at a labor union event.

"Civilians executed in cold blood, bodies dumped into mass graves, the sense of brutality and inhumanity left for all the world to see, unapologetically.