Biden, fragile at home, faces historic leadership task in Europe

For sure, Biden will tout the success of a monumental effort to rally the West and breathe new life into NATO—a “high water mark in transatlantic solidarity in the post-Cold War period,” according to a senior US official.

But the less flattering picture is one of a 79-year-old politician whose approval rating at home has plummeted below 40 per cent and whose Democratic party seems likely to lose control of Congress this November, giving way to vengeful Republican opponents.

As Donald Trump—who spent four years in the White House shredding American alliances—prepares his own possible revenge match in the 2024 presidential election, Biden is the first to admit that not all view the United States with confidence.

“I travel the world trying to put things back together,” Biden told an audience of trade union members this month, and “no matter where I go... they look at me and I say - I say, ‘America is back,’ and they look and me and they say: ‘For how long?’”