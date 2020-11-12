Biden moves forward, names longtime adviser chief of staff

US president-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday named longtime adviser Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff, his first major appointment, as he builds his administration regardless of whether president Donald Trump accepts the election results.

Klain, 59, served as Biden’s chief of staff when he was vice president under president Barack Obama and had been widely expected to be named to the post.

He also has experience battling a public health crisis, as he worked as Obama's "Ebola Czar" in 2014 during an outbreak of that virus in Africa. A fierce critic of Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Klain is expected to be a key figure in Biden's response to the health crisis.

As Biden moved toward assuming office, Trump’s campaign filed a federal lawsuit in Michigan as it continued its long-shot legal strategy of trying to overturn the election results in key states.

All week, Biden has paid little public attention to Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, instead focusing on transition issues as he prepares to be sworn in on 20 January.

Biden clinched victory last Saturday as he won a series of battleground states to exceed the 270 electoral votes needed in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines who wins the presidency. Biden also was winning the national popular vote by more than 5 million ballots with a few states still counting votes.

Trump has refused to concede, and his administration has resisted cooperating with transition efforts.

Democrats and other critics have accused Trump of aiming to undermine public trust in the US electoral system and delegitimize Biden's victory through unproven and anecdotal claims of voter fraud as Trump, the first US president to lose a re-election bid since 1992, desperately tries to cling to power.