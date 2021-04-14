Biden proposes summit with Putin amid tensions over Ukraine

US president Joe Biden proposed a summit meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin during a telephone call on Tuesday in which he stressed the US commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and voiced concern about a Russian military build-up in Crimea and on Ukraine’s borders, the White House said.

“President Biden also made clear that the United States will act firmly in defence of its national interests in response to Russia’s actions, such as cyber intrusions and election interference,” the White House said in a brief statement.

“President Biden emphasised the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The president voiced our concerns over the sudden Russian military build-up in occupied Crimea and on Ukraine’s borders, and called on Russia to de-escalate tensions,” it added.