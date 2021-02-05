Biden pulls Yemen war support, welcomes refugees in US reset

President Joe Biden on Thursday ended US support for Saudi Arabia’s devastating war in Yemen and dramatically increased the welcome to refugees, ushering in a major reset in American foreign policy.

In his first major speech on foreign affairs as president, Biden also froze former president Donald Trump’s plans to redeploy troops from Germany and vowed a tough approach against what he described as a rising authoritarian threat from China and Russia.

Two weeks into their term, Biden and vice president Kamala Harris travelled together to the State Department in a symbol of a renewed focus on diplomacy after Trump’s tumultuous four years.

“America is back. Diplomacy is back,” Biden told a socially distanced auditorium of diplomats.