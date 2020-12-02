Biden says he will not immediately remove Phase 1 trade deal with China

US president-elect Joe Biden has said that he will not immediately act to remove the Phase 1 trade agreement, which President Donald Trump inked with China, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

In an interview with a Times columnist, Biden said that the United States needed to get leverage back to use in negotiations with China.

"I’m not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs," Biden said. "I'm not going to prejudice my options.”

“In my view, we don’t have (leverage) yet," he added.