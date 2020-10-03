Biden says masks not about being a ‘tough guy’

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday that president Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis shows the importance of taking the pandemic seriously, telling Americans that wearing masks is more important than being a “tough guy.”

Biden’s remarks as he campaigned in the battleground state of Michigan hours after testing negative twice for the virus, served as an implicit criticism of the Republican president. Trump has played down the deadliness of the virus for months, frequently eschews masks and has held campaign rallies of thousands with little social distancing.

Trump’s illness put even greater attention on the novel coronavirus pandemic a little more than four weeks before the 3 November election. The president was experiencing mild symptoms and will be off the trail indefinitely.