Biden says US not seeking ‘Cold War’ as he vows to lead

President Joe Biden told the world Tuesday the United States is not seeking a new Cold War with China, as he vowed to pivot from post-9/11 conflicts and take a global leadership role on crises from climate to Covid-19.

In addresses hours apart at the UN General Assembly, Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping both made major new pledges on climate change, raising guarded hope that the world’s two largest emitters and polluters can bring progress.

The Biden administration has identified a rising and authoritarian China as the paramount challenge of the 21st century, but in his debut address to the annual UN summit, Biden made clear he was not trying to sow divisions.