Biden set to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by 11 Sep

President Joe Biden plans to withdraw the remaining 2,500 US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021, 20 years to the day after the al Qaeda attacks that triggered America’s longest war, US officials said on Tuesday.

The disclosure of the plan came on the same day that the US intelligence community released a gloomy outlook for Afghanistan, forecasting “low” chances of a peace deal this year and warning that its government would struggle to hold the Taliban insurgency at bay if the US-led coalition withdraws support.

Biden’s decision would miss a 1 May deadline for withdrawal agreed to with the Taliban by his predecessor Donald Trump. The insurgents had threatened to resume hostilities against foreign troops if that deadline was missed. But Biden would still be setting a near-term withdrawal date, potentially allaying Taliban concerns.

The Democratic president will publicly announce his decision on Wednesday, the White House said. A senior Biden administration official said the pullout would begin before 1 May and could be complete well before the 11 September deadline. Significantly, it would not be subject to further conditions, including security or human rights.