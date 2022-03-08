Biden to announce ban on Russian oil imports: US media

The White House said the president would speak at 1545 GMT to "announce actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine."

According to US media reports, the ban will include Russian oil and liquefied natural gas. Washington's European allies, who are for more reliant on Russian energy than the United States, will not participate -- at least for now.

Russia accounts for less than 10 per cent of US imports of oil and petroleum products, which means the impact on the world's largest economy would be easier to bear.