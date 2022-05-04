Biden urges more arms for Ukraine fight

Standing in front of stacks of Javelin missiles at an Alabama factory, President Joe Biden told workers assembling the weapon, which has been wreaking havoc on Russian tanks in Ukraine, that they are part of a historic battle for democracy.

“These weapons touched by the hands, your hands, are in the hands of Ukrainian heroes, making a significant difference,” Biden said at the Lockheed Martin facility in Troy, Alabama, which has produced more than 50,000 of the tank-busting rockets in the last two decades.

Biden told workers they should be “proud” of their role in the mammoth US and allied Western push to arm Ukraine in its struggle against Russian invasion.