Biden warns American citizens in Ukraine to ‘leave now’

Washington-Moscow tensions are at their highest since the Cold War, with some US estimates saying some 130,000 Russian soldiers are grouped in dozens of combat brigades near the border with Ukraine.
Western leaders have been conducting shuttle diplomacy in an effort to ease frayed nerves. But Biden’s comments—and the State Department also on Thursday renewing its warning for Americans citizens to leave—are almost certain to ramp up tensions anew.
Biden however dismissed the scenario of having to rescue Americans in Ukraine, saying “how do you even find them?”
“What I’m hoping is that if (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is foolish enough to go in, he’s smart enough not to in fact do anything that would negatively impact American citizens.”
Biden said he would not have to tell that to Putin, adding: “he knows that.”