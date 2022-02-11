Biden warns American citizens in Ukraine to ‘leave now’

US president Joe Biden on Thursday urged American citizens to leave Ukraine immediately, and warned about potential major conflict with Moscow should US and Russian troops engage each other on the ground.

“American citizens should leave, should leave now,” Biden said in an interview with NBC News.

“We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. This is a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly,” the president said.

Biden also reiterated that under no circumstances would he send US troops to Ukraine, even to rescue Americans in case of a Russian invasion.

“That’s a world war. When Americans and Russians start shooting one another, we’re in a very different world,” he said.