Blinken to visit India with eyes on Afghanistan, vaccine, China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will speak next week in India about supporting Afghanistan as worries grow in New Delhi about Taliban gains amid the end of the two-decade US military mission, officials said Friday.

On his first visit to the emerging US ally since taking office, Blinken will also look to resume work together on supplying Covid-19 vaccines and explore greater security and cyber cooperation, officials said.

Blinken will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the trip Wednesday and afterward hold separate talks in Kuwait.

Dean Thompson, the top US diplomat for South Asia, said that Blinken would welcome India’s “shared commitment to peace and supporting economic development in Afghanistan,” where New Delhi has pumped in some $3 billion since the US invasion overthrew the Taliban regime following the 11 September, 2001 attacks.