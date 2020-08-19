Brazil approves final tests of J&J virus vaccine

It said the test would be a randomized, controlled, double-blind Phase 3 trial, or large-scale testing on humans—the last step before regulatory approval.

“Another vaccine study has been approved in Brazil, which is a very important development,” Anvisa official Gustavo Mendes said in a video on the regulator’s website.

Brazil has become a key testing ground in the search for a vaccine against COVID-19, since the virus is still spreading fast in the country.

The South American nation has the second-highest number of infections and deaths in the pandemic, after the United States: nearly 3.5 million and 110,000, respectively.