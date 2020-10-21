Brazil embraces Chinese COVID-19 vaccine after row

Brazil’s health minister said Tuesday the country would add the Chinese-made CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19 to its national immunization programme, despite a political and diplomatic row over whether to use it.

Health minister Eduardo Pazuello said the federal government had reached a deal with Sao Paulo state, which is helping test and produce the vaccine, to buy 46 million doses to be administered starting in January.

“This vaccine will be Brazil’s vaccine,” in addition to another developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, Pazuello told a video meeting of the South American country’s 27 governors.

“That’s our big news. This is going to recalibrate the process” of eventually vaccinating Brazil’s population against COVID-19, which has claimed more lives here than any country except the United States.