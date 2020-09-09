Brazil registers over 127,000 COVID-19 deaths

IANS
Rio de Janeiro
Indigenous people from Yanomami ethnic group are seen, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil on 1 July.
Indigenous people from Yanomami ethnic group are seen, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil on 1 July.Reuters

The Brazilian government said on Tuesday the country’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed 127,000 after registering 504 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 127,464.

Additionally, 14,279 new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the national count to 4,162,073 cases, Xinhua reported.

Sao Paulo, the most populous and hardest-hit state in the country, has reported 858,783 cases and 31,430 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 233,373 cases and 16,646 deaths.

Brazil has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Latin America.

Advertisement

More News

At least 11 dead in massacres in Colombia

In this file photo taken on 26 February 2020, this aerial view shows the impact of illegal mining in Tumaco, Narino Department, Colombia, on 26 February 2020

Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 126,960

A girl reacts during the reopening of the Christ the Redeemer statue after months-long closure due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 15 August 2020.

Argentina coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000

Health care workers attend a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient, in an intensive care unit (ICU), at the Dr. Alberto Antranik Eurnekian hospital, in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 21 August 2020.

China delays renewing press cards for journalists at US outlets

China delays renewing press cards for journalists at US outlets