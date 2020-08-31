Brazil reports 366 new deaths from COVID-19

Indigenous people from Yanomami ethnic group are seen, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil on 1 July.Reuters

The Brazilian government said on Sunday that 366 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, bringing to 120,828 the national death toll of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 3,862,311 cases have been reported, up by 16,158 cases from the previous day.

In recent days, Brazil managed to slightly reduce the average daily deaths caused by the pandemic, although the number of infections increased considerably, Xinhua reported.

Brazil is one of the countries hardest hit by the COVID-19, second only to the United States in terms of cases and deaths.

Brazil’s most populated state, Sao Paulo has recorded 803,404 Covid-19 cases and 29,978 deaths, the highest in the country, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 223,302 cases and 16,027 deaths, and Ceara, with 214,457 cases and 8,384 deaths.

