Brazil reports 366 new deaths from COVID-19

The Brazilian government said on Sunday that 366 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, bringing to 120,828 the national death toll of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 3,862,311 cases have been reported, up by 16,158 cases from the previous day.

In recent days, Brazil managed to slightly reduce the average daily deaths caused by the pandemic, although the number of infections increased considerably, Xinhua reported.