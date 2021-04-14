Brazil reports 3808 single-day Covid-19 deaths

Brazil on Tuesday reported 3,808 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising its pandemic death toll to 358,425, reports Indian news agency ANI quoting China’s Xinhua.

According to the Ministry of Health, during the same period, tests detected 82,186 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total infections to 13,599,994.

With overburdened hospitals and 80 per cent of Covid-19 intensive care unit beds occupied, Brazil, which reported a daily average of 3,068 deaths over the past seven days, is registering the most coronavirus deaths for a single country, according to data from the Council of State Health Secretariates.