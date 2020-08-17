Brazil sees 620 COVID-19 deaths in one day

IANS
Rio de Janeiro
A man walks next to a graffiti that depicts a cleaner wearing protective gear spraying viruses with the face of Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 12 June 2020.
A man walks next to a graffiti that depicts a cleaner wearing protective gear spraying viruses with the face of Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 12 June 2020. Reuters

Brazil registered 620 more COVID-19 deaths in a single day, bringing its total death toll to 107,852, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, tests detected 23,101 new cases in the same one-day period, taking the total number of people who have tested positive to 3,340,197, Xinhua reported.

Brazil has the world’s second largest outbreak of COVID-19 after the US, in both number of deaths and cases of infection.

The state of Sao Paulo, the country’s most populous, is the hardest hit, with 699,493 cases of infection and 26,852 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 194,279 cases and 14,562 deaths, and Ceara with 197,619 cases and 8,133 deaths.

Advertisement

More News

US COVID-19 deaths top 170,000

Masked fans cheer during the game between the Herriman Mustangs and Davis Darts high school teams during a game between the two high school teams, the first regular season football game in the United States since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic began, at Herriman High School in Herriman, Utah, US 13 August 2020

President Trump’s brother dies of an undisclosed disease

US president Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, US, on 15 August 2020

Trump toys with nickname change of rival Biden

US president Donald Trump delivers remarks to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, US, on 14 August 2020

All US governors should mandate masks to slow pandemic: Biden

US presidential candidate Joe Biden, accompanied by US vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, adjusts his protective face mask as he calls for the mandatory wearing of masks while speaking to newsmen following a briefing on the coronavirus disease pandemic with public health experts during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, US, on 13 August 2020