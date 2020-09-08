Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 126,960

IANS
Sao Paulo
A girl reacts during the reopening of the Christ the Redeemer statue after months-long closure due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 15 August 2020.
Brazil has reported 310 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the national death toll to 126,960, said the Ministry of Health.

Also, 10,273 new infections were reported, taking the national count to 4,147,794, the Ministry said on Monday, Xinhua reported.

Brazil has the second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the world, only behind the US, and the third-highest number of COVID-19 infections after being surpassed by India.

In the hardest-hit state of Sao Paulo, home to 46 million inhabitants, the local government said deaths have decreased by 22 per cent in a month.

However, officials are concerned that large crowds over the Independence Day (September 7) weekend, especially on beaches, may lead to a surge in cases.

