Brazil's COVID-19 death toll rises to 108,536

IANS
Sao Paulo
A girl reacts during the reopening of the Christ the Redeemer statue after months-long closure due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 15 August 2020.
A girl reacts during the reopening of the Christ the Redeemer statue after months-long closure due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 15 August 2020.Reuters

Brazil has registered 684 more deaths from the COVID-19, raising the death toll to 108,536, the health ministry announced.

Meanwhile, 19,373 new cases were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of infections to 3,359,570, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sao Paulo continues to be the epicentre of the disease in the country, with 702,665 cases and 26,899 deaths.

The state with the second-highest death toll is neighbouring Rio de Janeiro, which has registered 14,566 deaths and 194,651 cases.

