Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 137,000

IANS
Rio de Janeiro
People walk at a popular shopping street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 16 September 2020.
People walk at a popular shopping street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 16 September 2020. Reuters
Advertisement

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 137,000 after 377 more patients died from the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of fatalities to 137,272.

According to the health ministry on Monday, tests detected 13,439 new cases of infection, bringing the total caseload since the start of the outbreak to 4,558,068, Xinhua reported.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populated in the country, is the epicentre of the national epidemic, with 937,332 cases and 33,984 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 252,046 cases and 17,727 deaths.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Since the first week of September, Brazil has registered a drop in the number of daily deaths and new cases of the virus.

Sao Paulo state's government said on Monday Intensive Care Unit (ICU) occupancy fell to its lowest level since the start of the outbreak, with an average occupancy rate of 47.7 per cent. In the capital Sao Paulo, the largest city in the country, the rate was even lower, at 47 per cent.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

New York City police officer arrested over spying for China

Chinese and US flags

Bolsonaro faces growing pressure to green Brazil economy

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks near Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes while leaving Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, 27 April 2020.

Canada witnesses increased spike in COVID-19 cases

People sit on the grounds of the University of Toronto in Toronto, Ontario, Canada 9 2020

US sets record with over 1m coronavirus tests in a day

Overheated, a healthcare worker takes a break as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing in Houston, Texas, US, 7 July 2020.