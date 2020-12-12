Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 180,000

Brazil's coronavirus death toll has increased to 180,437 after 672 more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

According to the Ministry, 54,428 new cases were also reported on Friday which the national infection tally to 6,836,227, reports Xinhua news agency.

With the two new tallies, Brazil currently accounts for the world's second highest death toll after the US, and the third highest caseload after the US and India.

Sao Paulo, the most-affected state in the country, has imposed new lockdown measures which will come into effect from Saturday until January 12, 2021 to prevent night-time crowds as the Christmas and New Year holiday season approach.