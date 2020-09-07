Brazil’s COVID-19 toll reaches 126,650

With 447 new fatalities in 24 hours, Brazil’s overall Covid-19 death toll has increased to 126,650 amid thousands heading to the beach and other recreational spots to celebrate the country’s Independence Day.

A day ahead of Independence Day, thousands flocked to Rio de Janeiro’s famous Copacabana and Ipanema beaches and also Santos, Guaruja, Sao Sebastiao and Ubatuba in Sao Paulo on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

While Rio de Janeiro has imposed a ban on social gatherings due to the pandemic, Sao Paulo is the worst-hit state currently.

According to the Globo TV network, less than 40 per cent of Sao Paulo’s residents stayed away from the festivities on Sunday.