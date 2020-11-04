Bush-Gore in 2000: Five weeks of high drama

Donald Trump said Wednesday he will go to the Supreme Court to dispute the US election count.

If he does, it could turn out to be only the second time in history that the court has decided the winner. In 2000, George W Bush only beat Democrat Al Gore after five weeks of legal battles over recounts and "hanging chad" votes.

- All eyes on Florida -

On election day, 7 November, 2000, polls have Republican candidate Bush, governor of Texas, leading Democratic vice president Gore by a whisker.

As the night develops, tensions rise as several states report very tight results.

Television networks declare Gore the winner in Florida only to backtrack soon after, judging it too close to call.

A few hours later they call Florida again, giving the victory to Bush, which means he wins the presidency.

Gore calls Bush to concede.

But then the networks backtrack a second time, and Gore calls Bush again to withdraw his concession.

The Florida results are in limbo. The two candidates are separated by less than 0.5 per cent of votes, forcing a machine recount of all the punch-card ballots.

Several irregularities are exposed in the state, which is governed by Bush's brother Jeb.