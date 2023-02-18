Six die as gunman goes on rampage in US town

The suspect may have had a family connection with the victims behind the house. The two men on the roadway appeared to have been workers on a job at the site, Lance said.

"We don't have a lot of violent crime here. This is shocking," Lance said. "I never dreamt that we would deal with something like that here."

Deputies recovered a shotgun and two handguns from the suspect, Lance said.

One man who witnessed some of the events at the store said he pulled out his pistol and considered firing at the suspect, who was armed with a shotgun, but decided to hold his fire.

Instead, witness Ethan Cash told Reuters, he tended to a man who was shot inside his car outside the store and found he had no pulse and was unresponsive.

Cash, 18, said he then drew his pistol on another man, who turned out to be the victim's brother, who was injured.