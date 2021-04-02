California mass shooting suspect knew his victims: Police

The gunman in a mass shooting that claimed the lives of four Californians including a nine-year-old child personally knew and targeted his victims in a premeditated attack, police said Thursday.

The attack at a small office building in the city of Orange, south of Los Angeles, Wednesday evening followed two mass shootings earlier in March that once again reignited the debate on gun control in the United States.

"This was not a random act of violence," said police lieutenant Jennifer Amat at a press conference.