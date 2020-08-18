Canada finance minister resigns amid friction with Trudeau and charity scandal

Canada's finance minister resigned on Monday amid friction with prime minister Justin Trudeau over spending policies and after coming under fire for his ties to a charity tapped to run a student grant program.

Bill Morneau said he would not run for parliament again and would instead seek to become the next secretary general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Just last week, Trudeau had expressed confidence in his finance minister as rumors swirled of a rift between the two men. Morneau, 57, has been in the job since Trudeau's Liberals took power in 2015.