Canada says AstraZeneca vaccine safe, but adds blood clot warning

Canada's health department on Wednesday continues to back AstraZeneca Plc's Covid-19 vaccine even as it updated its label to provide information on rare blood clots associated with a low platelet count following an immunisation shot.

Health Canada said it has not received any reports of these blood clots to date.

Canada, which is using AstraZeneca doses manufactured at the Serum Institute of India, has received 500,000 Covishield doses and expects to get 1.5 million more by May.

The warning label informs people to seek immediate medical attention if they develop shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, or persistent abdominal pain following AstraZeneca shots.