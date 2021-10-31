Canada vows to donate 200m Covid vaccine doses

Canada on Saturday pledged at the G20 summit to donate millions more Covid vaccine doses to poor countries worldwide.

“Canada will donate the equivalent of at least 200 million doses to the COVAX Facility by the end of 2022,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement, referring to the global vaccine-sharing alliance.

Of this number, 10 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine will be delivered “quickly” to developing countries, he said.