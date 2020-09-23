Canada’s Trudeau to lay out plans as election risk, virus loom

Prime minister Justin Trudeau will lay out on Wednesday a new post-pandemic direction for Canada that will test his minority government’s support in parliament in the coming weeks.

Trudeau had hinted his so-called throne speech would herald grand New Deal-style reforms, with a focus on implementing climate measures and addressing social inequalities laid bare by the COVID-19 outbreak.

But those plans have been tempered by an uptick in new coronavirus cases as millions of Canadians have returned to work and school this month, with the focus of the speech instead set to remain on emergency measures to limit the contagion’s spread.

Trudeau had vowed “bold new solutions” to Canada’s ills, saying in August: “As much as this pandemic is an unexpected challenge, it is also an unprecedented opportunity.

“This is our chance to build a more resilient Canada, a Canada that is healthier and safer, greener and more competitive... more welcoming and more fair.”

But one month later, amid warnings of a second COVID-19 wave, his tone turned apprehensive.

“We’re not out of the woods,” Trudeau said last week. “The fight against COVID-19 is far from over, so we must stay focused on the task ahead.”

Meanwhile, new finance minister Chrystia Freeland is also fretting about whether Ottawa has the fiscal capacity left to pay for major reforms anyway, after the country doled out more than Can$300 billion (US$230 billion) in emergency aid in the last six months.