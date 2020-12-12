Car plows into protesters in New York, at least 6 injured

A motorist struck about half a dozen people taking part in a protest in New York City on Friday, causing injuries but no deaths, police and eyewitnesses said.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department told AFP that the vehicle hit “multiple” people in Manhattan’s Murray Hill area at 4:08pm (21:08 GMT).

“An unknown number of people have been injured. They have been taken to various hospitals. It is not thought that any of the injuries are life-threatening,” he said.

The spokesman added that the driver, a woman, had stayed at the scene and was in custody.