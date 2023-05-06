Legacy of slavery affects US Black people daily: UN experts

UN experts on racism on Friday highlighted the exhaustion of the Black community at the end of a visit to the United States, where the legacy of slavery must be addressed by authorities "at all levels."

The UN team of independent experts was created after the death in 2020 of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a white Minnesota police officer.

Over 12 days, they met with victims, civil society figures, the judiciary, police unions, federal and local officials, in Washington, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis and New York.