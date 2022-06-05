Chaotic shooting incident in Tennessee leaves three dead

At least three people were killed and more than a dozen injured early Sunday in a Tennessee city after gunfire erupted and fleeing vehicles struck bystanders, police said.

The bloody incident came barely two hours after a separate mass shooting in Philadelphia left three dead and 11 wounded.

"At this time we can confirm 14 gunshot victims and three victims that were struck by vehicles that were attempting to flee the scene," Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy told reporters.