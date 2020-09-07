China delays renewing press cards for journalists at US outlets

The Wall Street Journal’s Jeremy Page, who is British, as well as American CNN reporter David Culver and two non-American Bloomberg journalists were issued letters allowing them to continue working in China with their expired press credentials for about two months, the outlets reported respectively.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Monday on Twitter that “we would be glad to continue our excellent cooperation with the US journalists here if Chinese journalists are treated fairly in the US”

“#CNN journalist and a few other US journalists’ visa extension applications are being processed, during which they can continue to live and work here with no problems at all”, she added.

Visas allowing foreign journalists to live in China are linked to their press credentials.