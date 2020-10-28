China slams US senators for 'genocide' resolution

China on Wednesday accused US senators of telling "all kind of lies" after a group of lawmakers put forward a resolution accusing Beijing of genocide against Muslim minority groups in the far northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Relations between Washington and Beijing are at their worst in years over a series of flashpoints including trade, technology and human rights.

The text put forward by senators from across Washington's political divide alleged China was guilty of a campaign "against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and members of other Muslim minority groups" that "constitutes genocide."