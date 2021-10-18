Colin Powell dies of Covid-19 complications

Colin Powell, a US war hero and the first black secretary of state who saw his legacy tarnished when he made the case for war in Iraq in 2003, has died from Covid-19 complications. He was 84.

"We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," the family said in a statement posted to social media on Monday.

The retired four-star general and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who served four presidents made his reputation as a man of honour distant from the political fray -- an asset in the corridors of power.