Colorado supermarket shooting kills 10, including police officer

A mass shooting on Monday at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, left 10 people dead, including the first police officer to arrive on the scene, and a suspect injured in the violence was arrested, authorities told a news conference hours later.

Police gave few immediate details of the shooting and no known motive for the violence, which unfolded at about 3 p.m. at a King Soopers grocery store in the Table Mesa area of Boulder, a city at the eastern foot of the Rockies about 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver.

The bloodshed marked the second deadly US mass shooting in a week, following gun violence last Tuesday that left eight people dead, including six Asian women, at three locations in and around Atlanta. A 21-year-old man has been charged with those killings.