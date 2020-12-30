COVID-19: Harris receives shot in bid to boost US confidence in vaccines

US vice president-elect Kamala Harris received a COVID-19 vaccine live on television on Tuesday, as the incoming Biden administration seeks to boost confidence in the inoculation even while warning it will be months before it is generally available, reports news agency UNB.

Senator Harris, who is Black and Asian-American, becomes the second high-profile person from an ethnic minority background to receive the vaccine after surgeon general Jerome Adams on 18 December.

Democratic president-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on 20 January, has said he will make the fight against the coronavirus, which has infected more than 19 million Americans and killed over 334,000, his top priority. He received his first injected dose of the vaccine live on television last week. Two doses are required for full protection.

The Biden team has put particular emphasis on the importance of encouraging vaccine distribution and inoculation in non-white groups especially hard hit by the coronavirus.