COVID-19: 'Little chance of normalcy on the horizon' as US reports record single-day cases

The US has registered a new record for the highest number of single-day COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic in the country, with a total of 81,599 people testing positive for the virus in a span of 24 hours, health authorities said.

Thursday’s figure is the third time that the daily caseload has hit over 80,000 in the past week, Xinhua news agency quoted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as saying in its latest update.

The 7-day average daily cases in the country have been on a rise since early September, surpassing 60,000 since 22 October.