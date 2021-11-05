Covid pill 89 per cent effective against severe disease: Pfizer

Pfizer said Friday that a clinical trial of its pill to treat Covid-19 had shown it is highly effective hailing it is as a big step toward ending the pandemic.

A simple pill to treat the coronavirus at home has been sought since the start of the global health crisis. So far all treatments have been either intravenous or vaccine shots.

Pfizer's is the second anti-Covid pill after that of Merck, which is actually an influenza medicine rebranded to fight the coronavirus. Pfizer's has been created specifically to fight Covid.